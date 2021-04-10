The 2021 Grand National takes place today with 40 runners and riders set to take part in the most famous horse race in the world.
The event is going ahead despite the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic but will go ahead after the event was held virtually in 2020.
The event will take place at Aintree but once again there will be no spectators.
What time is the Grand National?
The race will begin at 5L15pm at Aintree Racecourse.
What channel is the Grand National on?
The Grand National 2021 will be broadcast on ITV.
Is The Grand National cancelled?
Many had questioned whether the passing of the Duke of Edinburgh would result in the cancellation of the Grand National 2021 but the event is going ahead.
Aintree held a two-minute silence before the start of racing on day two of the Grand National meeting.
The Duke of Edinburgh was an honorary member of the Jockey Club.
How long is the Grand National?
The route for the Grand National is four and a half miles with horses completing the circuit twice and jumping 30 fences in total.
Grand National odds. Who is the favourite?
The favourites for the event change over time depending on bets placed a range of horses have been given more favourable odds including Cloth Cap, Minella Times, Burrows Saint, Any Second Now and Kimberlite Candy.
Runners and riders: Full list of runners Grant National 2021
Number, Name, Age, Weight, Rating, Owner, Trainer, Jockey
1. Bristol de Mai (FR), 10, 11-10, 167, Mr Simon Munir & Mr Isaac Souede, Nigel Twiston-Davies, Daryl Jacob
2. Chris's Dream (IRE), 9, 11-7, 164, Robcour, Henry de Bromhead IRE, Darragh O'Keeffe
3. Yala Enki (FR), 11, 11-3, 160, Hills of Ledbury Ltd, Paul Nicholls, Bryony Frost
4. Ballyoptic (IRE), 11, 11-1, 158, Mills & Mason Partnership, Nigel Twiston-Davies, Sam Twiston-Davies
5. Definitly Red (IRE), 12, 11-1, 158, Phil & Julie Martin, Brian Ellison, Henry Brooke
6. Lake View Lad (IRE), 11, 11-0, 157, Mr Trevor Hemmings, Nick Alexander, Brian Hughes
7. Burrows Saint (FR), 8, 10-13, 156, Mrs S. Ricci, Willie Mullins IRE, Paul Townend
8. Magic of Light (IRE), 10, 10-13, 156, Ann & Alan Potts Limited, Mrs Jessica Harrington IRE, Robbie Power
9. Acapella Bourgeois (FR), 11, 10-12, 155, Slaneyville Syndicate, Willie Mullins IRE, Danny Mullins
10. Talkischeap (IRE), 9, 10-12, 155, Mr Charles Dingwall, Alan King, Tom Cannon
11. Tout Est Permis (FR), 8, 10-12, 155, Gigginstown House Stud, Noel Meade, Sean Flanagan
12. Anibale Fly (FR), 11, 10-12, 155, Mr John P McManus, Tony Martin IRE, Denis O'Regan
13. Mister Malarky (GB), 8, 10-12, 155, Wendy & Malcolm Hezel, Colin Tizzard, Jonjo O'Neill Jnr
14. Kimberlite Candy (IRE), 9, 10-10, 153, Mr John P McManus, Tom Lacey, Richie McLernon
15. Any Second Now (IRE), 9, 10-9, 152, Mr John P McManus, Ted Walsh IRE, Mark Walsh
16. Balko des Flos (FR), 10, 10-9, 152, Gigginstown House Stud, Henry de Bromhead IRE, Aidan Coleman
17. Alpha des Obeaux (FR), 11, 10-9, 152, Gigginstown House Stud, Mrs Denise Foster IRE, Jody McGarvey
18. Ok Corral (IRE), 11, 10-8, 151, Mr John P McManus, Nicky Henderson, Derek O'Connor
19. Takingrisks (IRE), 12, 10-7, 150, Mr Frank Bird, Nicky Richards, Sean Quinlan
20. Shattered Love (IRE), 10, 10-7, 150, Gigginstown House Stud, Mrs Denise Foster IRE, Kevin Sexton
21. Jett (IRE), 10, 10-7, 150, Mr Robert Waley-Cohen, Mrs Jessica Harrington IRE, Sam Waley-Cohen
22. Lord du Mesnil (FR), 8, 10-6, 149, Mr Paul Porter & Mike & Mandy Smith, Richard Hobson, Nick Scholfield
23. Potters Corner (IRE), 11, 10-6, 149, All Stars Sports Racing & J Davies, Christian Williams, Jack Tudor
24. Class Conti (FR), 9, 10-6, 149, Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede, Willie Mullins IRE, Brian Hayes
25. Milan Native (IRE), 8, 10-6, 149, Gigginstown House Stud, Mrs Denise Foster IRE, Jamie Codd
26. Discorama (FR), 8, 10-6, 149, Thomas Friel/Andrew Gemmell, Paul Nolan IRE, Bryan Cooper
27. Vieux Lion Rouge (FR), 12, 10-5, 148, Prof Caroline Tisdall & Mr John Gent, David Pipe, Conor O'Farrell
28. Cloth Cap (IRE), 9, 10-5, 148, Mr Trevor Hemmings, Jonjo O'Neill, Tom Scudamore
29. Cabaret Queen (GB), 9, 10-5, 148, Syndicates.Racing, Willie Mullins IRE, Sean O'Keeffe
30. Minellacelebration (IRE), 11, 10-5, 148, Mr Nick Elliott, Katy Price, Ben Poste
31. Canelo (IRE), 8, 10-4, 147, Mr John P McManus, Alan King, Tom Bellamy
32. The Long Mile (GB), 7, 10-4, 147, Mr John P McManus, JP Dempsey IRE, Luke Dempsey
33. Give Me A Copper (IRE), 11, 10-4, 147, Done, Ferguson, Mason, Nicholls & Wood, Paul Nicholls, Harry Cobden
34. Farclas (FR), 7, 10-3, 146, Gigginstown House Stud, Mrs Denise Foster IRE, Jack Kennedy
35. Minella Times (IRE), 8, 10-3, 146, Mr John P McManus, Henry de Bromhead IRE, Rachael Blackmore
36. Sub Lieutenant (IRE), 12, 10-3, Ms G Howell, Georgie Howell, Tabitha Worsley
37. Hogan's Height (IRE), 10, 10-3, 146, Foxtrot Racing: Hogan's Height, Jamie Snowden, Gavin Sheehan
38. Double Shuffle (IRE), 11, 10-2, 145, Crossed Fingers Partnership, Tom George, Jonathan Burke
39. Ami Desbois (FR), 11, 10-2, 145, The Reserved Judgment Partnership, Graeme McPherson, Kielan Woods
40. Blaklion (GB), 12, 10-2, 145, Darren & Annaley Yates, Dan Skelton, Harry Skelton
