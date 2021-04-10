The 2021 Grand National takes place today with 40 runners and riders set to take part in the most famous horse race in the world

The event is going ahead despite the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic but will go ahead after the event was held virtually in 2020.

The event will take place at Aintree but once again there will be no spectators. 

What time is the Grand National?

The race will begin at 5L15pm at Aintree Racecourse. 

What channel is the Grand National on?

The Grand National 2021 will be broadcast on ITV.

Is The Grand National cancelled?

Many had questioned whether the passing of the Duke of Edinburgh would result in the cancellation of the Grand National 2021 but the event is going ahead. 

Aintree held a two-minute silence before the start of racing on day two of the Grand National meeting.

The Duke of Edinburgh was an honorary member of the Jockey Club.

How long is the Grand National?

The route for the Grand National is four and a half miles with horses completing the circuit twice and jumping 30 fences in total.

Grand National odds. Who is the favourite?

The favourites for the event change over time depending on bets placed a range of horses have been given more favourable odds including  Cloth Cap, Minella Times, Burrows Saint, Any Second Now and Kimberlite Candy.

Runners and riders: Full list of runners Grant National 2021

Number, Name, Age, Weight, Rating, Owner, Trainer, Jockey

1. Bristol de Mai (FR), 10, 11-10, 167, Mr Simon Munir & Mr Isaac Souede, Nigel Twiston-Davies, Daryl Jacob

2. Chris's Dream (IRE), 9, 11-7, 164, Robcour, Henry de Bromhead IRE, Darragh O'Keeffe

3. Yala Enki (FR), 11, 11-3, 160, Hills of Ledbury Ltd, Paul Nicholls, Bryony Frost

4. Ballyoptic (IRE), 11, 11-1, 158, Mills & Mason Partnership, Nigel Twiston-Davies, Sam Twiston-Davies

5. Definitly Red (IRE), 12, 11-1, 158, Phil & Julie Martin, Brian Ellison, Henry Brooke

6. Lake View Lad (IRE), 11, 11-0, 157, Mr Trevor Hemmings, Nick Alexander, Brian Hughes

7. Burrows Saint (FR), 8, 10-13, 156, Mrs S. Ricci, Willie Mullins IRE, Paul Townend

8. Magic of Light (IRE), 10, 10-13, 156, Ann & Alan Potts Limited, Mrs Jessica Harrington IRE, Robbie Power

9. Acapella Bourgeois (FR), 11, 10-12, 155, Slaneyville Syndicate, Willie Mullins IRE, Danny Mullins

10. Talkischeap (IRE), 9, 10-12, 155, Mr Charles Dingwall, Alan King, Tom Cannon

11. Tout Est Permis (FR), 8, 10-12, 155, Gigginstown House Stud, Noel Meade, Sean Flanagan

12. Anibale Fly (FR), 11, 10-12, 155, Mr John P McManus, Tony Martin IRE, Denis O'Regan

13. Mister Malarky (GB), 8, 10-12, 155, Wendy & Malcolm Hezel, Colin Tizzard, Jonjo O'Neill Jnr

14. Kimberlite Candy (IRE), 9, 10-10, 153, Mr John P McManus, Tom Lacey, Richie McLernon

15. Any Second Now (IRE), 9, 10-9, 152, Mr John P McManus, Ted Walsh IRE, Mark Walsh

16. Balko des Flos (FR), 10, 10-9, 152, Gigginstown House Stud, Henry de Bromhead IRE, Aidan Coleman

17. Alpha des Obeaux (FR), 11, 10-9, 152, Gigginstown House Stud, Mrs Denise Foster IRE, Jody McGarvey

18. Ok Corral (IRE), 11, 10-8, 151, Mr John P McManus, Nicky Henderson, Derek O'Connor

19. Takingrisks (IRE), 12, 10-7, 150, Mr Frank Bird, Nicky Richards, Sean Quinlan

20. Shattered Love (IRE), 10, 10-7, 150, Gigginstown House Stud, Mrs Denise Foster IRE, Kevin Sexton

21. Jett (IRE), 10, 10-7, 150, Mr Robert Waley-Cohen, Mrs Jessica Harrington IRE, Sam Waley-Cohen

22. Lord du Mesnil (FR), 8, 10-6, 149, Mr Paul Porter & Mike & Mandy Smith, Richard Hobson, Nick Scholfield

23. Potters Corner (IRE), 11, 10-6, 149, All Stars Sports Racing & J Davies, Christian Williams, Jack Tudor

24. Class Conti (FR), 9, 10-6, 149, Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede, Willie Mullins IRE, Brian Hayes

25. Milan Native (IRE), 8, 10-6, 149, Gigginstown House Stud, Mrs Denise Foster IRE, Jamie Codd

26. Discorama (FR), 8, 10-6, 149, Thomas Friel/Andrew Gemmell, Paul Nolan IRE, Bryan Cooper

27. Vieux Lion Rouge (FR), 12, 10-5, 148, Prof Caroline Tisdall & Mr John Gent, David Pipe, Conor O'Farrell

28. Cloth Cap (IRE), 9, 10-5, 148, Mr Trevor Hemmings, Jonjo O'Neill, Tom Scudamore

29. Cabaret Queen (GB), 9, 10-5, 148, Syndicates.Racing, Willie Mullins IRE, Sean O'Keeffe

30. Minellacelebration (IRE), 11, 10-5, 148, Mr Nick Elliott, Katy Price, Ben Poste

31. Canelo (IRE), 8, 10-4, 147, Mr John P McManus, Alan King, Tom Bellamy

32. The Long Mile (GB), 7, 10-4, 147, Mr John P McManus, JP Dempsey IRE, Luke Dempsey

33. Give Me A Copper (IRE), 11, 10-4, 147, Done, Ferguson, Mason, Nicholls & Wood, Paul Nicholls, Harry Cobden

34. Farclas (FR), 7, 10-3, 146, Gigginstown House Stud, Mrs Denise Foster IRE, Jack Kennedy

35. Minella Times (IRE), 8, 10-3, 146, Mr John P McManus, Henry de Bromhead IRE, Rachael Blackmore

36. Sub Lieutenant (IRE), 12, 10-3, Ms G Howell, Georgie Howell, Tabitha Worsley

37. Hogan's Height (IRE), 10, 10-3, 146, Foxtrot Racing: Hogan's Height, Jamie Snowden, Gavin Sheehan

38. Double Shuffle (IRE), 11, 10-2, 145, Crossed Fingers Partnership, Tom George, Jonathan Burke

39. Ami Desbois (FR), 11, 10-2, 145, The Reserved Judgment Partnership, Graeme McPherson, Kielan Woods

40. Blaklion (GB), 12, 10-2, 145, Darren & Annaley Yates, Dan Skelton, Harry Skelton