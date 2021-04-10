Gun salutes have been fired across the UK, in Gibraltar and at sea to mark the death of the Duke of Edinburgh, as wellwishers continued to leave floral tributes at royal houses including Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle.

Saluting batteries began firing 41 rounds at one round every minute at midday on Saturday in cities including London, Edinburgh, Cardiff and Belfast, as well from Royal Navy warships.

Duke of Edinburgh deathMembers of the Honourable Artillery Company begin the 41-round gun salute from the wharf at the Tower of London (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Duke of Edinburgh deathThree guns were prepared by soldiers wearing black face-coverings (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Duke of Edinburgh deathSpectators watched from Tower Bridge (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Duke of Edinburgh deathMembers of the 105th Regiment Royal Artillery fired their salute at Edinburgh Castle (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Meanwhile, members of the Queen’s family have visited her at Windsor Castle, where dozens of people have been laying flowers despite calls for them to stay away due to coronavirus concerns.

READ MORE: Operation Forth Bridge: What's expected following Prince Philip's death

 
The Earl and Countess of WessexThe Earl and Countess of Wessex arrived at Windsor Castle to see the Queen (Steve Parsons/AP
Duke of Edinburgh deathA family added their tributes in Windsor (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Duke of Edinburgh deathWellwishers had been asked to stay away under coronavirus restrictions, but many still made the journey (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Duke of Edinburgh deathMany children were among the mourners (Steve Parsons/PA)
Duke of Edinburgh deathPolice officers monitor the crowds on the Long Walk at Windsor (Steve Parsons/PA)
Duke of Edinburgh deathFlowers were also left at Buckingham Palace (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Duke of Edinburgh death

A woman leaves flowers to honour the duke’s memory (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

READ MORE: Prince Philip death: BBC sets up complaints line for 'too much TV coverage'

Duke of Edinburgh deathFlowers left at the gates of Hillsborough Castle, Northern Ireland (Brian Lawless/PA)