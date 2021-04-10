Scotland's national clinical director Professor Jason Leitch has thanked health care workers after he received his first Covid jab.
Leitch took to social media to thank health care workers and scientists saying he was "enormously grateful"
Thank you to optometrist Uzair and everyone at the @NHSLouisaJordan @SECGlasgow. From invention, research, manufacture, procurement and distribution to my arm. I am enormously grateful. Please get yours when offered. #vaccine pic.twitter.com/VtnrHMB9wE— Jason Leitch (@jasonleitch) April 9, 2021
He tweeted: "Thank you to optometrist Uzair and everyone at the @NHSLouisaJordan @SECGlasgow.
"From invention, research, manufacture, procurement and distribution to my arm. I am enormously grateful. Please get yours when offered."
The latest figures in Scotland show that 4 people have died in the last 24 hours with 381 new positive cases.
2,643,524 people in Scotland had received their first dose of the jab and 551,699 have had their second.
