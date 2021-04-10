Police recovered half a million pounds worth of drugs in Hamilton as part of an intelligence operation.
Lanarkshire Police have identified the substance as etizolam, worth an estimated street value of £500,000.
Around 11am on Tuesday April 8 officers searched an address in Valley Court where approximately one million tablets were recovered.
A 37-year-old woman has been arrested and charged in connection with the recovery and was due to appear at Hamilton Sheriff Court on Friday, April 9.
Detective Sergeant Gary Crossan, of Lanarkshire CID, said: “This was a significant recovery that has kept a large quantity of drugs off our streets.
“Police Scotland is committed to tackling the harmful supply of drugs within our communities and we will act on any information that will help trace those involved in the distribution of these illegal substances.”
Anyone concerned about drugs in their area can contact Police Scotland on 101 or report anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Comments are closed on this article.