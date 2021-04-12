YOUR editorial ("Reflections on a life of selfless devotion and service", The Herald, April 10) gave a very apt reflection on a life of service.

So sad, it is, that with lockdown beginning to lift, and Prince Philip’s centenary milestone just around the corner, the Queen and her family should instead be plunged into mourning. With her strength and stay over all these 73 years now taken, hopefully the Queen’s inner faith and fortitude will see her through; with a few years’ service yet, surely. Prince Philip’s death marks the end of a wonderful era, with no doubt; but an increased constitutional role for Charles may now be appropriate, perhaps? Meantime, thoughts are with the Queen, personally, as she faces her keenest loss.

Brian D Henderson, Glasgow.

A KEEN MEMORY OF THOSE HE HAD MET

IT was sad to hear of the death of the Duke of Edinburgh. During my term as Lord Provost I had the opportunity of welcoming His Royal Highness to Glasgow on a number of occasions. Though pleasant and relaxed, I had the impression that these were formal meetings of which the details were quickly forgotten. Not a bit of it.

One year, instead of meeting him in Glasgow I was invited to a function that he was attending in Edinburgh. As he came into the Castle he spotted me in the line-up of guests and came straight over. "What are you doing here?" he demanded to know. From someone who was meeting hundreds of people every year, I thought that was pretty smart.

Michael Kelly, Former Lord Provost of Glasgow.

A MAN OF VISION AND ACUITY

IN the midst of the pandemic which has left millions mourning throughout the world, our nation has been hit by the news that Prince Philip has been taken from us, leaving the nation in mourning for the passing of the one character who brought life to proceedings with his every public appearance. Here was a man of vision and acuity who brought a frisson of excitement to every occasion as we awaited a nugget of naughtiness to escape his lips.

Our condolences to the Queen on losing her soulmate must stand for our condolences to all those who have lost loved ones at this sad time.

His death surely brings to mind that line of Latin poetry which every schoolboy would once have known: "Pallida mors aequo pulsat pede pauperum tabernas regumque turres" [Pale Death kicks in the huts of paupers just as it does the towers of kings].

We are all familiar with the trite saying today that only death and taxes are certain. Death puts us all in the same boat to be ferried across by Charon to our final dwelling place.

And at moments like this there springs to mind yet another Latin phrase "De mortuis nil nisi bonum" – Of the dead, [say] nothing but good".

Denis Bruce, Bishopbriggs.

WHERE ARE THE TEARS FOR ORDINARY FOLK?

THE first five pages of today's Herald (April 10) are occupied by tributes to the late Prince Philip. The broadcast media is awash with expressions of sympathy for the royal family and accounts of his "remarkable" life and achievements; radio stations have changed their playlists in response to the royal bereavement and political parties have suspended their election campaigns. What has struck me is that not one of the great and the good has felt disposed to extend their sympathy to the many other families who lost a loved one on the same day, often in the prime of life and possibly in tragic circumstances.

These families must feel that their loved ones, whose lives and achievements in the face of the hardships faced by ordinary folk have been remarkable in their estimation, are regarded as worthless by the great and the good. I wish to record and express my sympathy and condolences to all families who lost a loved one on Friday April 9, 2021.

Willie Maclean, Milngavie.

SOME OF THE RESPONSES DEMEAN SCOTLAND

I AM shocked, saddened and very angry at responses to Prince Philip’s death by some fellow Scots. The disgraceful bile, hostility and absolute rudeness is astonishing but not unexpected by a section of our countrymen and women. I am ashamed to call them fellow Scots and hope they come to recognise the error of their ways, but I doubt it.

Irrespective of political or constitutional views, this was a husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather held in huge esteem for his vast service to the United Kingdom and devotion to the Queen. Such responses demean Scotland hugely.

Douglas Cowe, Newmachar.

OVERKILL FROM THE BBC

WHILE I agree the sad death of the Duke of Edinburgh had to be covered on TV, surely it was overkill by the BBC having blanket coverage on Friday, with BBC 1, 2 and BBC Scotland showing the same programmes.

What on earth was the reason for it? Surely coverage on one channel would have sufficed.

Douglas Jardine, Bishopbriggs.

* HOW much sycophantic drivel from press and broadcast media can one man’s demise produce?!

Gerard McCulloch, Saltcoats.

* IF forelock-tugging were an Olympic event, Team GB would surely come home from Tokyo with gold.

Ian Bowie, Giffnock.

* BORIS Johnson didn’t even have the good grace on Friday to tidy himself up when speaking in Downing Street about Prince Philip. He may think he looks like one of us unable to get a haircut, but he just looked like a tramp.

Steve Barnet, Gargunnock.