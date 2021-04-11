Asymptomatic testing will be put in place in the Merkinch area after NHS Highland became aware of a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases.

The increase appears to be linked to a small cluster within the local school and also wider family clusters in the local area.

All positive cases and their close contacts have been advised to stay at home and isolate as per national guidance.

Consultant in Public Health Medicine with NHS Highland, Dr Jenny Wares, said: “Many people who have coronavirus (COVID-19) have no symptoms, or mild symptoms, and will be spreading it without realising it.

“By expanding community testing in areas where there is higher prevalence of the virus we will be able to identify more cases giving us a better chance of stopping it from spreading.

“The asymptomatic testing, testing for those without symptoms, will allow us to identify those who are positive but do not have symptoms. We can then advise them to self-isolate and therefore prevent spread.

“More testing helps to show us how the virus is spread and will help us reduce risk.

"I would encourage residents in Merkinch, who don’t have any of the three COVID symptoms, or who only have very mild symptoms, to get tested.”

A mobile testing unit will be in the car park of the Merkinch Community Centre from Monday 12 April until Friday 16 April, it will be open from 09:30 - 17:00.

It is appointment only but will allow both symptomatic and asymptomatic testing to be carried out.

Dr Wares added: “Numbers across the NHS Highland area have decreased since Christmas which is why it is really important that we do everything we can when we see an increase in cases to ensure we can limit the spread as much as possible.

“It is also really important that all of us continue to follow FACTS - wear a face covering, avoid crowded places, clean your hands regularly, maintain two metres distance and self-isolate and book a test if you have symptoms.

“As it is now the Easter break, we would like to take this opportunity to emphasise the need to follow all current Scottish Government guidance, particularly with respect to socialising, in order to minimise the risk of transmission.

“Lockdown is slowly being eased and it has been a very challenging year of restrictions but I would ask that everyone adhere to the guidelines. By doing this we can fight this virus.”