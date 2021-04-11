Police are appealing for information after two men were assaulted in the East End of Glasgow.

The victims, aged 38 and 44, were attacked by three men in the Carntyne area of the city at around 8pm on Friday.

Police have said that the three men exited a dark-coloured Audi on Carntyne Road and then carried out the attack.

Enquiries into the incident are ongoing and detectives are appealing to members of the public who may have seen the three suspects or the vehicle in the area. 

Detective Constable Mark Soutter said: "I am appealing to nearby residents and members of the public who heard or saw any suspicious activity in the area to contact us.

“I am also appealing to anyone who was driving in the area at the time and may have dash-cam footage of people or a car matching the description to get in touch.”

Detective Constable Mark Soutter added: "If you have any information which could assist our investigation, please contact police on 101, quoting reference number 3355 of 9 April.

"Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestopppers on 0800 555 111."