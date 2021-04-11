A fashion designer is leading an appeal for members of the public to share Paisley-patterned items they have at home to mark the 150th anniversary of Paisley Museum.

The most unusual submissions will be considered for a new display being created as part of the museum’s £42 million redevelopment.

They will go on show next to a couture outfit by Paisley-born fashion designer Pam Hogg, who last year created the ‘Paisley poodle’ print inspired by the museum’s collection of objects featuring the classic teardrop motif.

Ms Hogg said: “The Paisley pattern has had a lasting impact on the world and has been endlessly reinterpreted and reinvented.

“There are examples of Paisley pattern all around us and I’d like to encourage the public to share their items and the stories of how they were acquired, used, loved and passed down.

“The most interesting will be considered for display alongside a piece from my 2020 couture show, where I created the Paisley Poodle print incorporating my life-long love of the iconic Paisley design.

“As a child I was fascinated with the museum’s collection and can’t wait for its expansion.”

Paisley’s Free Public Library and Museum opened on April 11 1871, holding its first exhibition of Paisley shawls in 1905 in recognition of the impact the textiles had on the town’s fortunes.

Shawls featuring the teardrop motif began to arrive in Europe in the 18th century and by the 1800s were extremely fashionable.

Paisley manufacturers capitalised on this trend, becoming market leaders in mass produced “imitation Indian shawls” which became known as “Paisley’s” due to their association with the town.

Paisley Museum project director, Kirsty Devine, said: “The iconic teardrop motif has long been associated with Paisley’s history and heritage and is an integral part of the museum’s collection.

“We will tell the story of this design, so synonymous with the town, from its Kashmir origins all the way through to its modern-day use by major fashion labels.

“The pattern has been seen on different types of objects globally throughout history. What better way to celebrate the 150th anniversary of Paisley Museum than paying homage to the town’s most famous export?

“We’re very excited to see what hidden gems the public are able to uncover and share with us through the #ShowUsYourPaisley call-out.”

Submissions can be emailed to paisleymuseum@renfrewshire.gov.uk, or shared on social media using #ShowUsYourPaisley, tagging @paisleymuseum and including a photograph, description and story behind the object.

The deadline for submissions is May 30.