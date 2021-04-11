A female osprey has laid her first egg of the season at Loch of the Lowes Wildlife Reserve.

The female osprey known as NC0 laid her egg this morning at 10.18am with the mottled egg is around the size of a duck’s egg.

The Scottish Wildlife Trust, who announced the news, said NC0 will stay on the nest to incubate her eggs for around 5-6 weeks before they hatch.

Sara Rasmussen, Perthshire Ranger, Scottish Wildlife Trust said: “We were absolutely thrilled to see NC0’s first egg this morning and we’re hoping to see more eggs laid over the next few days.

“Incubation is a great demonstration of how osprey pairs have to work as a team. NC0 will need to remain on the nest to successfully incubate the eggs, and she relies on her mate LM12 to bring her food during this time.”

Will Humpington, Advisor for Climate Change & Environment, People's Postcode Lottery said: “It’s great to hear that NC0 has laid her first egg of the season.

"Our players are proud to support the Scottish Wildlife Trust’s Osprey Protection Programme. We’ll be keeping our eyes on the live webcam to see how many more eggs she lays this season.”

Ospreys were extinct in Britain for much of the 20th century. They began to recover in the 1960s and today an estimated 300 pairs breed in the UK each summer.

The Scottish Wildlife Trust’s live osprey webcam ensures people from around the world can follow events as they happen.

Loch of the Lowes Visitor Centre & Wildlife Reserve is currently closed to the public.