ASIDE from securing second spot in the Premiership and a place in the Champions League qualifying rounds next season, both of which were virtually assured anyway, Celtic’s win over Livingston at Parkhead on Saturday mattered little.

Rangers, who they are scheduled to play in the last 16 of the Scottish Cup this weekend, wrapped up the league, and brought an end to a one-sided title race in the process, weeks ago.

Yet, the six goal rout was still significant for the Glasgow club.

Recording their most emphatic domestic triumph this term has boosted the confidence of Scott Brown and his team mates – who are trying to avoid finishing a season trophyless for the first time since 2010 - ahead of an important cup tie.

So what did we learn from events in the East End this weekend?

KENNEDY HAS GOT CELTIC BACK ON TRACK

David Martindale, the Livingston manager, knows all about getting players to give their all. Yes, his men were poor at the weekend. But the West Lothian outfit are invariably hard-working, well-organised and difficult to beat for opposing sides. That is why such a limited team has a secured a top six place this term.

So it was interesting when Martindale stated that he believed the home team had shone because they wanted to do well for John Kennedy. Their commitment has been questioned at times during their dire campaign. But at the weekend they all gave 110 per cent.

Greg Taylor, who was restored to the starting line-up at left back after no fewer than six weeks on the sidelines, admitted the Celtic players were enjoying both training and playing for the former Scotland centre half at the moment.

“Everything is outwith the control of the players,” he said. “But we’ve obviously got Kendo in as the manager right now and everyone is loving working under him. It’s up to whatever the board sees fit. I’m sure they’ll make a decision in good time.”

The Celtic supporters want to see a big name, a renowned coach, an experienced manager, replace Neil Lennon. Could Kennedy get promoted if his side beat Rangers and go on to win the Scottish Cup? It isn’t likely. But he is certainly doing well in difficult circumstances.

FORREST WILL BE A LOSS

What a difference James Forrest has made to Celtic since returning to action after five long months on the sidelines. He has looked fit, sharp and powerful. Whenever he has got on the ball he has appeared capable of creating a chance or scoring a goal.

The 29-year-old, who had been on target in the cup win over Falkirk seven days earlier, got the drubbing to Livingston underway on Saturday when he slotted beyond McCrorie on the half hour mark.

The winger, though, limped off with a hamstring problem after an hour. Kennedy is optimistic it is nothing too serious and hopeful he will be available for the match against Rangers. It will certainly boost the defending champions’ chances of progressing if he is fit to start.

MOI MUST STAY

Mohamed Elyounoussi has enjoyed many memorable games and contributed a fair few goals during his two loan spells at Celtic. So his performance against Livingston was by no means unusual. But it was one of his very best.

The Southampton winger was denied by the brilliance of Robby McCrorie three times in the opening hour. But he stuck to his task and was rewarded for his perseverance with a well-taken double.

Will the Norwegian internationalist return to Glasgow next term? Whoever eventually replaces Lennon will have his own targets. But the new manager could do far worse than ask the £16m man to return.

MCCRORIE HAS A BIG FUTURE

It seems strange to big up a keeper who has just let in six goals. But Celtic could have got into double figures at the weekend had it not been for the Livingston goalie. His one-handed save from an Elyounoussi volley was the best of many he made.

The Rangers kid has gained a wealth of experience during loan spells at Berwick Rangers, Morton, Queen of the South and Livingston in the last six years and has developed into an excellent player.

Can the 23-year-old challenge for the No.1 jersey at Ibrox in future when Allan McGregor finally retires? On the evidence of the weekend, he has every chance.

TURNBULL FOR SCOTLAND?

With two goals and one assist, Elyounoussi was a deserved winner of the Man of the Match award on Saturday. But David Turnbull, too, produced another excellent showing. He netted in the first-half to take his tally for the 2020/21 campaign to nine and had a hand in two other strikes.

It will take some going for the 21-year-old playmaker to force his way into the Scotland squad for the Euro 2020 finals this summer. He was overlooked by Steve Clarke for the Qatar 2022 qualifiers last month despite being the form player in the country. But he is certainly continuing to push himself forward for selection.