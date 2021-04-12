A FEELING of accomplishment and sitting back, proudly looking on at the transformation of an island garden or leading a community yoga class might sound like it’s all in a days work.

However, for some it is part of their holiday and an opportunity to give something back and become engaged in the habitat they have visited.

While covid restrictions forced travellers to alter their plans and adapt how they holidayed, it has also led to some looking at the impact they leave on the environment and community around them.

Read more: Covid memorial garden: shortlist of artists to be considered for engagement process

As Scotland’s tourism industry reopened for business last summer the uglier side of tourism was seen as roadsides and communities were left with an aftermath of visits for all the wrong reasons from campers and day-trippers leaving their rubbish strewn around to cars abandoned on verges as people swarmed to Scotland’s beauty spots.

However, as the hospitality industry prepares to reopen at the end of this month, it is hoped that through transformational tourism, which embraces the idea becoming involved or offering your skills to the community you are visiting, will take off.

Canna Campsite is due to reopen at the end of April. Photo by Graficanna.

Isebail MacKinnon, owner of Canna campsite on the westernmost of the Small Isles archipelago, in the Scottish Inner Hebrides, explained: “When we were forced to have a break through lockdown, it gave us the time to look at our business and as well as making general improvements, we looked at how environmentally impact and invested in being eco-friendly.

“It was also an opportunity to look at how travellers connect with us and what kind of experience we can offer,” said Ms Mackinnon.

“I have been looking at developing four, seven and 10 day breaks and incorporating an opportunity for people to do some community volunteering.

“We have the Get Drastic for Plastic project under way on the island where people can get involved in beach cleans and littering picks. We get a lot of litter washed up here on the shore and it also ends up on the roadside and I think the type of people that come to stay here want to help.”

Read more: Novice art collectors embrace online lockdown auctions as print sales soar

During lockdown, the local community, which now has a population of 19, developed the garden at Canna House, growing vegetables and distributing veg boxes.

Ms Mackinnon added: “We are essentially a working farm here and there could be opportunities for people with an interest or a skill to get involved with that. It might be an idea for us to invite guests to state if they have a skill when they book. For me it is about thinking of ways to take tourism forward. We want to be able to welcome people here and join our community, but we want to be able to keep it positive.”

Isebail Mackinnon hopes transformational tourism will become a trend on Canna. Photo by Graficanna.

There is a lot to be said for island life as there are not many places where there is a chance to spot dolphins and puffins on sunny afternoon on Canna, one of four of the Small Isles which also includes Rum, Muck and Eigg.

“I know island bagging seems to be a real trend just now, but that won’t allow you to experience island life and we are trying to encourage people to stay longer so the visitor has a fuller and more meaningful time here on the island.”

Fiona Hutton, of Tighard Guest House, is looking forward to welcoming people back

Fiona Hutton took over Tighard Guest House after moving to the island three years ago and enjoys being part of a small community. While it’s not a prerequisite for her guests to have skills they can put to good use, she’s found her guests have been more than willing to chip in.

“It is just part of life on an island, if something needs done you muck in,” said Ms Hutton. “And with the kind of people who come to stay they too want to get to know more about island life. You can’t really capture it in a day when someone might come for an afternoon and take a picture, but it is only by spending a bit of time here that you get to experience a little bit of real island life.”

Pre-covid one guest, who was a trained yoga instructor, returned to the island for a number of weeks for proposed yoga retreats but ended up running classes for locals.

Ms Hutton said: “I’m built for living in rural places, it’s a lovely magical little island. And I love being part of a really small community. It’s nice to be a part of something so special. Island life can see you multi-task as I’m also part of the Canna Energy and Electrification Limited (CREEL), responsible for organising maintenance of the energy system. If we want electricity we have to keep it going.”

Tighard Guest House on the Isle of Canna

She will be opening up on April 30 as when restrictions are lifted on April 26, she is planning a long overdue catch up with her parents who she hasn’t been able to see for some time.

With further lockdown restrictions in place Ms Hutton, whose business is part of the innovative Rural Enterprise Directory Scotland (REDS) initiative, rural gift card scheme developed by business support group, GrowBiz, along with Canna Campsite, says the second lockdown has felt like a very long winter.

“We’ve had to fight for any support. I’ve had a few wee bits and pieces here but it’s been a real struggle. During the second lockdown we (islanders) found we were not eligible for a lot of the grants as we were technically in tier 3, but after such a restricted summer trade and how heavily we rely on tourism, it was really difficult.”

Dunkeld-based Progression Bikes is preparing for a busy summer and owner Adam Flint, who has been running the business for 10 years now, is building an element of transformational tourism into it and is something he is passionate about.

Mr Flint, a fellow RED scheme member, said: “I am keen to make Dunkeld and the surrounding area a real outdoor destination for people. While we specialise in tours, we always recommend local businesses for participants to get their supplies. The Scottish Del - a delicatessen just a few shops along on the high street in offers a packed lunch to anyone hiring a bike for the full day.

“I like to help customers to book multi experience trips with local businesses who offer other outdoor pursuits and coordinates their activities with food and drinks providers.”

Chris Greenwood, Senior Insight Manager at VisitScotland, said even before the Covid-19 pandemic, they were seeing increasing evidence of visitors seeking authentic experiences which don’t come at the expense of the destination.

Mr Greenwood added: “The events of the past year seem to have only strengthened this desire and allowed individuals the time to focus on their impact on the world around them. As we move towards the reopening of tourism we expect to see more businesses including these experiences within their offering and a stronger consumer trend for ‘giving back when getting away’. This presents an exciting opportunity for Scottish tourism to develop a world-class experience that benefits both the visitor and the local community, whilst protecting the environment which attracts visitors in the first place.”