Line of Duty star Martin Compston and musician Midge Ure are teaming up for an event, in support of Scots students forced into hardship by the coronavirus pandemic.

The pair will trade stories about their careers at a live online event and attendees will have the opportunity to submit questions for the duo when booking.

They’ll also speak about Compston’s portrayal of Ure in the Backstage at Live Aid episode of Sky Arts comedy drama Urban Myths.

The event is taking place on April 26 and is being organised by the GCU Foundation in support of Glasgow Caledonian University’s Common Good Campaign.

The campaign is raising financial and in-kind aid to help students with no access to income or family support.

READ MORE: Covid in Scotland: Recovery fears after teachers quit

It will also provide guidance, support, and mentorship for final year students and new graduates.

Funds raised from the event will help alleviate financial hardship through student bursaries and will provide internship opportunities to boost employability.

Compston and Ure are both honorary graduates of the university.

Speaking about the event, Compston said: “I am looking forward to being back at Glasgow Caledonian University virtually.

“Midge is just such a likeable guy it’ll be great to chat to him about how our careers have crossed paths, and even better that by doing so we can help to make a difference to students who are struggling right now.”

Ure explained: “It’s been a tough time for students. Many have lost jobs, and for many more thinking about what the future holds can feel overwhelming at this time.

READ MORE: Covid Scotland LIVE: Local lockdowns ‘likely’ if cases spike while other areas ease

“So I am delighted to join forces with Martin to help raise awareness for the campaign that is providing financial assistance as well as practical support for students and new graduates.”

The university’s principal and vice-chancellor, Professor Pamela Gillies, said “It’s fantastic that Midge and Martin are supporting GCU’s Common Good Campaign to help our students who’ve been hardest hit by the pandemic.

“They are both superstars who are down to earth, great fun and who have real empathy for our students at this time.”

The event is planned from 6pm to 7:15pm and tickets are available now, with a donation necessary on booking in support of the Common Good Campaign.