Former Italy captain and Scotland scrum coach Massimo Cuttitta has died aged 54 following complications from Covid.

The former player, who won 70 caps for his country, died just two days after his mother had also died as a result of contracting the virus.

The ex-Italy captain spent six years as scrummaging coach with the Scotland national team from 2009.

He had a similar role with Edinburgh Rugby in 2006.

Scottish Rugby said in a statement: "Scottish Rugby deeply saddened to hear the passing of our former Scotland scrum coach Massimo Cuttitta.

"He had recently been hospitalised in Rome with Covid-19 & died earlier today, aged 54. Our thoughts are with his family and friends in rugby at this time"

Edinburgh Rugby also paid tribute writing: "Massimo played a vital role in developing a number of the club's players over the years and was one of the nicest, most genuine people you're likely to meet.

"Rest in peace, you'll be missed."

Scotland Head Coach Gregor Townsend said: “This is such sad news, and my thoughts go out to Massimo’s family at this tragic time for them.

“Mas was a lovely man who connected really well with players and fellow coaches, building lasting relationships with a huge number of people in Scottish rugby and throughout the world.

"His passion and expertise made a game-changing impact at improving the scrummaging of the national team and both of our pro teams. He developed a strong bond with his beloved front row forwards, who I’m sure will be immensely grateful for having met and worked with him. Rest in peace Massimo.”