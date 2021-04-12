A documentary examining the tragic death of Kirsty Maxwell who plunged from a balcony in Benidorm, is expected to untangle a series of "unanswered questions".

It will examine the devasting events which unfolded in 2017 while Maxwell, from Livingston, was on a hen do with her friends.

The 27-year-old had arrived at the hotel just hours before falling from the tenth floor of the Apartamentos Payma.

She returned to her apartment on the ninth floor in the early hours and was filmed asleep at around 6:50am on the morning she died.

About an hour later she inexplicably entered an apartment occupied by five men from the UK on the floor above, before fatally falling from the balcony.

Expert analysis indicates that she was facing inwards towards the apartment when she fell.

However, how she came to be on the wrong side of the railing remains unknown.

A Spanish judge has since ruled that the men were not involved in her death.

The couple didn't get to have their first wedding anniversary, buy their first house, or have a family.

The events which occurred between Maxwell entering the room and plunging from the balcony are unexplained and have prompted many questions.

Her family, including husband Adam Maxwell, who she married in September 2016, have been urging the authorities in the UK and Spain to re-examine the case.

The couple were in the process of buying their first home and were planning to start a family.

Maxwell is described as a popular girl and a loyal friend who everyone would confide in.

Last year her parents launched an appeal at the High Court of Madrid after a Spanish judge shelved the investigation into criminality.

Her family desperately want to get to the truth behind the "sinister and suspicious circumstances" surrounding Kirsty's death.

The Death of Kirsty Maxwell documentary will be shown on MTV UK at 10pm on Wednesday, April 14.