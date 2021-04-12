Scots engineers are leading a project to create technology that could help pubs, restaurants and shops minimise the spread of airborne droplets and reduce Covid-19 risk.

Currently, there is no unified system in place to help businesses decide how best to minimise the risk of infection indoors.

Airborne droplets can contain particles of the Covid-19 virus, produced when people carrying the infection breathe, cough, sneeze or speak.

Current research suggests that people sharing space with virus-carrying droplets could be infected when they breathe them in, or touch their face after coming into contact with surfaces where the droplets have settled.

Using existing mathematical models of how droplets are carried across indoor spaces, researchers from Glasgow University's James Watt School of Engineering hope to develop a user-friendly online tool for businesses which will be capable of predicting their spread.

The system, which will be suitable for mobile devices, will allow users to custom-build detailed models of any indoor space and visualise how changes in seating arrangements, number of occupants and amount of ventilation affect the transport of droplets around the area.

The technology will also be able to model the impact of face-masks on the spread of droplets.

Engineers from the University of Glasgow are leading the project, which brings together experts in fluid mechanics, modelling and computation from five UK universities including Strathclyde and Cambridge.



Professor Andrea Cammarano, of the University of Glasgow's James Watt School of Engineering, saidL “Social distancing and the use of masks are two of the most effective measures in helping prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"While vaccines are rolling out around the world, it’s likely that we will still need to maintain some level of social distancing for quite some time into the future.

“In the meantime, however, we still need to share indoor spaces with each other in places like schools, supermarkets and gyms.

"Businesses, too, need to be able to stay open wherever possible to keep the economy running.



“Currently, there’s no unified system to help people decide how best to minimise the risk of infection indoors.

"Our hope is that RELIANT will provide an easy-to-use platform to help anyone who has a responsibility for health and safety in an indoor space to keep people safe, both while we’re dealing with Covid-19 and for any similar pandemics we might face in coming years.”





