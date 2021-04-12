A female cyclist has died in a crash with a van on a rural road in lowland Scotland.
The incident happened at around 1:05pm on Sunday, April 11, on the A710 near Southwick, in Dumfries and Galloway.
Emergency services were called to the scene where the 44-year-old was pronounced dead.
READ MORE: Cycling Scotland: Our suggestions for great routes
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We received a report of a crash involving a van and a cyclist on the A710 near Southwick around 1.05pm on Sunday, 11 April.
“Emergency services attended and a 44-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her next of kin have been informed. Inquiries remain ongoing.”
In November, Scottish Government figures indicated that the number of cyclists killed on Scots roads increased from six to ten in 2019, the highest it had been since 2013.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.