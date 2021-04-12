Scots actor Martin Compston will be sharing anecdotes about his career if not Line of Duty plot spoilers at a public Q&A event.
He will join music legend Midge Ure in conversation to raise funds for students at Glasgow Caledonian University who have been adversely affected financially by the pandemic.
The Greenock-born actor was awarded an honorary degree by GCU in 2018 and previously took part in an event with Line of Duty creator Jed Mercurio for screenwriting students.
Attendees will have the opportunity to submit questions to the duo, ahead of next week's live event.
They will also discuss Compson's portrayal of Ure in Backstage at Live Aid, an episode of the Sky Arts comedy drama Urban Myths.
The online event, 'When Martin met Midge' will be live via Zoom on Monday, April 26, from 6pmto 7.15pm.
The final episode of the current series of Line of Duty will be screened on May 2.
Tickets are now available, with a suggested donation of £20, in support of the university's Common Good Campaign.
To book a ticket visit gcu.ac.uk/martinandmidge
