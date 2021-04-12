Ramadan, which is one of the holiest months of the Islamic lunar calendar, begins this evening, April 12.

However, it will be a very different experience from the norm as many restrictions remain in place - although the rules are more relaxed than in 2020.

For many British Muslims traditional practices, such as going to the mosque for Iftar and attending indoor gatherings with friends and family, won’t be possible.

What is Ramadan?

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, although the exact dates change every year based on the cycles of the Moon.

Ramadan is observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting, prayer, charity, reflection, and community.

Ramadan begins this evening

Most fast between dawn and sunset – however children, pregnant women, elderly people, the ill, and those who are travelling as exempt.

Fasting is one of the five pillars of Islam.

It aims to increase taqwa which refers to closeness to or consciousness of God, to instil gratitude, and incite self-discipline and self-improvement – in individuals and communities.

It's common for people to have one meal known as the Suhoor just before sunrise and another directly after sunset known as the Iftar.

Ramadan is a time for prayer and good deeds, which is normally spent with family and friends.

Many will attempt to read the whole Qur’an at least once during Ramadan and will attend special services in Mosques where the Qur’an in read.

Top tips for Ramadan at home

Restrictions are more relaxed for Ramadan this year than last and some activities will be allowed to take place in the mosque.

However, for the most part Ramadan will be observed from home.

Therefore, the Muslim Council of Britain (MCB) have issued some top tips for a safe Ramadan at home.

They suggest you consider streaming Islamic sermons, taraweeh or other services to your home, either pre recorded or live.

Additionally, you could organise prayers at home as a family and worship as a congregation in your home.

Restrictions are more relaxed for this Ramadan than last

Techology will allow you to arrange virtual Iftars and stay connected with extended family and the community from a distance.

The MCB advise that you plan your Iftar menus in advance to minimise shopping trips and reduce the spread of the virus.

You should stay hydrated for long workdays.

Eating high energy, slow burn foods for your Suhoor will keep you going throughout the day.

They also recommend you take regular breaks to reflect and take time for yourself.

You should protect your mental health by choosing quality worship over quantity.

Fasting and Covid-19 vaccinations

As vaccines are being rolled out across the UK, many British Muslims will be invited to receive a vaccination during Ramadan.

The British Islamic Medical Association has advised that receiving a vaccine does not invalidate your fast.

Congregational worship

Some congregational activities are permitted in places of worship this year, including mosques and community centres.

The risk of spreading the virus can be minimised by wearing masks, ensuring ventilating, abiding by 2m distancing, and reducing the duration you’re at the venue.

The MCB have compiled a comprehensive list of safety advice for Taraweeh, Iftaar, Itikaaf, and Eid.