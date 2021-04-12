Police in Paris are hunting for a gunman who opened fire near a hospital in the wealthy 16th district of the French capital, killing one person and injuring another.

The incident took place outside the Henry Dunant hospital.

Witnesses at the scene suggested it could be a case of tragic score-settling, while authorities have not made any links with terrorism.

Paris police said the gunman fired several shots before fleeing on a two-wheeled vehicle.

HeraldScotland:

Noura Berrahmouni, of the DSPAP Alliance, said the injured person, a woman, was a security agent for the hospital.

"It was so fast we suppose it was a score-settling ... If not, we think there would be more victims," she said.

The gunman wore a hood and fired several times, according to witnesses on BFM-TV.