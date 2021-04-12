Less serious criminal cases are set to resume in Scotland’s courts after more than three months of suspension due to lockdown.

Sheriff Court summary criminal cases, where a Sheriff hears a case without a jury, are to recommence from next Monday, according to the Scottish Courts and Tribunals Service (SCTS).

Most summary trials, under which the maximum jail term for which is 12 months is the maximum fine is £10,000, were suspended in in January in line with coronavirus restrictions.

Criminal courts have been prioritising the most serious trials in the High Court of Justiciary, for crimes like rape and murder.

READ MORE: Arrest warrant issued as Humza Yousaf ‘terror’ tweet man fails to appear in court

The SCTS is now faced with a backlog of cases and last month announced plans for more court capacity to clear the pile-up.

It predicted that, even with extra resource, the summary trial backlog might not be cleared until 2024.

Additionally, postponed trials at the High Court and in Sheriff solemn cases, where a Sheriff sits with a jury, might not be cleared until 2025.

From September there will be four additional High Courts, two additional Sheriff Courts for solemn cases, and up to 10 more Sheriff Courts for summary cases.

SCTS chief executive, Eric McQueen, said: “The safety of staff, judiciary and court users remains our top priority and is central to our plans to safely resume court business on April 19.

READ MORE: UK Government refers two Holyrood Bills to Supreme Court

“Based on the latest Covid data, we are taking a cautious approach to restore summary criminal business to pre-January lockdown levels, in line with the wider phased easing of restrictions announced by the Scottish Government.”

The SCTS emphasised that physical distancing and mask-wearing is mandatory in its building.

Justice of the Peace Courts – which hear minor cases and can impose punishments of up to 60 days in prison of fines of £2,500 – are also expected to fully commence on June 7.