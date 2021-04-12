POLICE are appealing for witnesses after a cyclist died following a crash with a van in Dumfries.

Helen Renton, a mother of three, was pronounced dead at the scene after the incident happened at around 1.05pm on Sunday on the A710 near Southwick.

A white Peugeot van travelling eastwards crashed into Ms Renton riding a black Trek bicycle which was heading west at Southwick Bridge.

Emergency services rushed to the scene, but 44-year-old Ms Renton from Dumfries was pronounced dead.

Her family has been informed.

Since then, a crowdfunder has been launched by Ms Renton's friend Suzi Sheerin.

Ms Sheerin said: "This fundraiser is in memory of my best friend, here in Dumfries, Helen Renton. Helen was tragically killed whilst out cycling on Sunday the 11th of April.

"I am hoping to raise money to help with the inevitable funeral costs and to try and give her partner Chris and their wee boy Charlie a wee bit of help in the coming months.

"Helen also leaves behind her older children Jack and Alice."

She added: "Helen simply loved life! She is a mother, daughter, midwife, friend and cycling fanatic!

"Her passion for cycling whilst raising money for charity was simply awe inspiring. She is loved by many and will be so sadly missed.

"Please help with whatever amount you can. Thank you."

Sergeant Leigh McCulloch from Police Scotland’s road policing unit based in Lockerbie said: “Tragically as a result of this crash the cyclist has lost her life and our thoughts at this time are with her family and friends.

“Several people stopped to help at the scene and our inquiries continue to establish what happened.

“I’d ask anyone who saw the crash to get in touch with officers as a priority to help our investigation.

“I’d ask anyone who was recording with dashcam on the A710 who may have captured either the van or bicycle prior to the crash, to check their systems and provide officers with any relevant footage as soon as possible.”

The driver and passenger from the van were both uninjured.

The road was closed for approximately nine hours for collision investigations at the scene.

You can find out more about the crowdfunder here.