Scotland's political leaders will go head to head tonight in the second live televised debate ahead of the Holyrood election.

Nicola Sturgeon (Scottish National Party), Patrick Harvie (co-leader of the Scottish Green Party), Willie Rennie (Scottish Liberal Democrats), Douglas Ross (Scottish Conservatives) and Anas Sarwar (Scottish Labour) and will be pressed on the big issues between 7.30pm and 9pm.

Hosted by STV political editor Colin Mackay, the debate will begin with opening statements from each party leader, followed by initial discussion, cross-examination between the leaders and closing statements.

The first debate was hosted by the BBC

How did the first debate go?

The first clash between the party leaders produced a mixed bag of reaction. Nicola Sturgeon was said to have come out unscathed, despite being pressed on her record in government, while Anas Sarwar was praised for his contribution. Douglas Ross and Willie Rennie failed to land many blows, while Lorna Slater, co-leader of the Scottish Greens - who is seeking to be elected as an MSP - received plaudits on what was her wider introduction to the Scottiosh electorate.

In our online poll, more than half of Herald readers said that Nicola Sturgeon came out on top, followed in second place by Labour leader Anas Sarwar.

Where's Alex Salmond?

Despite launching the Alba party last month, Mr Salmond has not been invited despite urging the broadcaster to let him take part.

Likewise, George Galloway and the “All For Unity” group threatened to launch legal action against the BBC and STV over leader debates in the run-up to the Scottish Parliament election.

Participation in he debates is based on previous and current electoral support – with all parties involved having MSPs elected to Holyrood in 2016.

What time is the debate and where can I watch?

Viewers can watch the debate on STV from 7.30pm to 9pm. It will also be available on the STV player online, and will be followed by analysis.