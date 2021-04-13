As lockdown rules eased across England yesterday, people in Scotland could only look on with jealousy as beer gardens re-opened and pints were poured.

Revellers south of the border lapped up the sun and enjoyed some alcoholic drinks for the first time in months.

Punters in Scotland still have a couple more weeks to go, with Nicola Sturgeon last month announcing the long-awaited return of the hospitality industry.

When will beer gardens reopen in Scotland?

If all goes well, Scotland’s beer gardens are set to open on April 26.

This is set to be confirmed by the First Minister during a scheduled media briefing on April 20, with Ms Sturgeon previously stating: “At that point I hope – that if the virus is still under control – that I will confirm the further reopening that is due to take place on April 26.”

From then, six people from three households can meet up for a pint.

There is, however, a 10pm curfew for beer gardens at this stage.

When can pubs reopen?

Pubs, bars, restaurants and cafes are also set to reopen on April 26 – however this is only for meals and non-alcoholic drinks.

They will be given a strict 8pm curfew.

What next?

Punters hopeful for a pint indoors will likely have to wait until May 17 to do so.

From that point, it is expected that hospitality premises can stay open until 10.30pm indoors, with alcohol permitted, for two hour time-limited slots.

Scotland’s route map out of lockdown then pinpoints “early June” as when hospitality can remain open until 11pm.

What should we expect?

Official guidance around the easing of hospitality this time has not yet been released, with Nicola Sturgeon likely to give further information at her next review on April 20.

However, looking back at last year’s situation – as well as how things are being done now in England – we can paint some picture as to how hospitality venues may be set up.

Strict social distancing is likely to remain in place, with hand sanitising stations, Perspex screens and marked entrances/exits clearly signposted.

As with last time, table service will likely be the norm – with many venues opting to use mobile apps to allow customers to order drinks with as little interaction as possible.

Full details on Scotland's exit from lockdown can be found here.