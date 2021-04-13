The Scottish Mental Health Arts Festival (SMHAF) is to return for its 15th year in May, exploring the theme of ‘What Is Normality?’.

SMHAF will run from May 3-23 and will have events all over Scotland.

In its 15th year, the SMHAF remains as vital and relevant as ever, with studies worldwide suggesting that Covid-19, and the resultant global lockdown, has led to a crisis in mental health as well as physical health.

Arts and events manager for the Mental Health Foundation, Gail Aldam, said: “This is our second online festival, and will be on a bigger and more ambitious scale than our programme in May 2020, as well as building on much of what we have learned during a year of lockdown.

“Every year our festival theme is decided through a voting process by our team of regional co-ordinators across Scotland and ‘Normality?’ was a clear favourite this year.

“The choice was inspired by a wave of media stories during lockdown that constantly referred to people adjusting to ‘the new normal’ or a desire for society to ‘return to normal’.

"We want to challenge the value judgements often associated with the words ‘normal’ and ‘normality’.

“What does ‘normality’ mean? And who is excluded from that? We’re really looking forward to finding out how artists and event organisers all across Scotland respond to this theme.”

This year’s online SMHAF programme is once again created by regional co-ordinators across Scotland as well as SMHAF’s central team.

Highlights of the events include Gathering, a month-long project led by SMHAF associate Emma Jayne Park exploring what it means to gather together.

Gathering will form part of the launch for a new ‘Mental Health Creative Network’, supported by the Baring Foundation and designed to bring together people working in the arts and mental health across the UK for mutual learning and support.

This year’s programme includes feature films from Canada, Croatia, Denmark, Egypt and Georgia, including one European premiere and three UK premieres.

There will also be short film programmes which will explore Grief, Nature, Normality?, and Lived Experience.

The film programme will include a series of workshops. A workshop on working across stage and screen will be chaired by poet, playwright and performer Hannah Lavery.