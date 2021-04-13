A loving couple who moved to a care home together at the start of the year have celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary in style.

David Hunter, 93, and Margaret Hunter,89, who tied the knot in 1951, were the centre of attention at Rosepark Care Home, where staff and residents pulled out all the stops to make the big day as memorable as possible.

Margaret shared stories of their early days together when ‘Davie’ would stay behind at the end of his shift in the factory to sweet-talk. This meant he usually missed his bus home to Yoker.

She added: “We still love each other as much as the day we met. The past 70 years have been absolute bliss with Davie - he is my best friend, and I can’t wait to enjoy more times like these together at Rosepark.

“It was so kind for the staff and the local shops to think of us and make our day by showering us with such generous gifts and surprises – we can’t thank everyone enough.”

The devoted couple were treated to a delicious three-tier cake, donated by Special Days Celebration Cakes, at their physically distanced afternoon tea at the care home which was decorated with balloons donated by Happy Ever Laughter.

Rosepark Care Home manager, Margaret Carroll, said: “We felt it was especially important to mark this special occasion as the past year has been very difficult for everyone.

“We need to cherish all special moments in life and reaching 70 years of marriage is not often achieved in this day and age.

“David and Margaret definitely deserved a big fuss as they are such a special couple.

"They met 71 years ago while working in the Schweppes factory and after all this time they still have so much love for each other and this celebration of their love lifted everyone’s spirits.

“They both became quite emotional during the lunch - as did the staff - and said that we had made them feel very special. They both said they can’t believe they’ve been married for 70years!”

Associate director of nursing care home assurance & support, Health & Social Care North Lanarkshire, Sharon Murray, said: “My heartfelt congratulations go to Margaret and David and it’s wonderful to see residents and staff helped them to celebrate in style.

“It can be a massive boost for care home residents to share music and memories from their past and I know the staff at Rosepark enjoyed being a part of the celebrations.

“This sense of togetherness has never been more important than now. It’s heartwarming to hear of another great instance of all the positive work that’s going on in care homes to help that spirit of togetherness flourish.”