ALEX Salmond has accused the BBC and STV of "effectively censoring" his new Alba Party and "distorting the democratic process" in Scotland.

The former first minister launched the attack ahead of tonight's leaders' debate on STV, which will not include him.

Mr Salmond has repeatedly called for "fair coverage" from broadcasters in the election campaign.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon previously suggested the Alba Party did not meet the necessary criteria to take part in televised debates.

Mr Salmond will take part in a photo call at Stirling Castle later today as Alba launches its campaign in Mid Scotland and Fife.

He will be joined by regional candidates Eva Comrie, Neale Hanvey MP and Jim Eadie.

Mr Salmond is expected to say: “In little more than two weeks, Alba has become the story of this election campaign.

"Indeed half of the entire press coverage of the election in the written media has featured stories about the Alba party or referenced Alba.

"And yet the BBC and STV operate as if they were in a self-isolated political bubble in which the initiative that everyone else is talking about doesn’t even appear on their radar.

"Not only does that involve excluding Alba from election debates but also dictates the daily mentions on all the main news bulletins.

"These organisations, unlike others, are effectively censoring Alba.

"The launch of our Lothian campaign is a case in point. There were over forty photographers and journalists in attendance, including three broadcasting journalists for radio and television.

"However, BBC Scotland and STV were nowhere to be seen. They are simply failing in their democratic duty.

"We have asked both BBC and STV repeatedly for an explanation of their undemocratic behaviour but have not yet even received the courtesy of full detail of their proposed election coverage over the next t three weeks.

"In two weeks Alba have secured a membership greater than the Liberal Democrats and more MPs than the Labour Party.

"On news interest, we are clearly the story of the election and yet the doleful duo of Scottish broadcasting pretends we don’t exist.

"It is long past time for BBC Scotland and STV to mend their ways and to stop distorting the democratic process in Scotland.”