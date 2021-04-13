ALEX Salmond has been accused of being an "unwitting pawn" manipulated by Russia to undermine the United Kingdom.

Liberal Democrat MP Jamie Stone made the remarks during a Westminster Hall debate today on cyber security.

The MP for Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross said he "deplores" Salmond's "refusal to accept" that the Kremlin was behind the attacks on Sergei and Yulia Skripal in Salisbury.

Mr Stone said: "It is no accident that RT, Russian television, uses it services to try and undermine some of the things to be hold most dear in the UK.

"And I want to go on the record saying today that I absolutely deplore Mr Alex Salmond's refusal to accept the disgraceful, the horrific nature of the attack in Salisbury.

"I don't think this man realises that he is the unwitting pawn of Russia's chess game to undermine the UK."

It comes after the former First Minister refused to say several times whether he accepted that the Russian state was behind the novichok attacks of 2018.

The Alba party leader was asked three times on BBC Scotland's Good Morning Scotland radio show last Wednesday if he believed Russia was responsible for the attack on former spy Sergei Skripal three years ago.

He refused to say each time that he believes the state was responsible, despite then-Prime Minister Theresa May saying there was "no alternative conclusion other than the Russian state was culpable for the attempted murder of Mr Skripal and his daughter".

When asked about the attacks, Mr Salmond said: "Evidence came forward and was contested, that I said should go to the international tribunals and courts.

"I said that at the time. I think the evidence came forward and people can see it for what it is."

He also questioned what relevance the question had to the current Holyrood election campaign.