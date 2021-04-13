Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has announced that more than one million tonnes of contaminated water from the Fukushima nuclear plant will be released back into the ocean - just over ten years after the earthquake disaster.

The water is to be treated and filtered before release into the ocean in two years time, after being stored in tanks since the 2011 tsunami that led to the destruction of the plant.

The entire process is expected to take decades.

However, a number of countries strongly oppose the move, including China and South Korea.

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga

Taiwan has also expressed concerns, as well as the local fishing industry which has announced its stance in opposition to the decision.

For years fishing unions in Fukushima have urged the government not to release the water, over fears for the industry.

The announcement, made after a cabinet meeting between ministers, follows extensive debate on the subject lasting years.

READ MORE: Japan seeks 'recovery of people's hearts' a decade after quake disaster

A statement posted on the United States Department of State website said it believed the approach has been adopted "in accordance with globally accepted nuclear safety standards."

It said: "The Government of Japan (GOJ), in close coordination with the International Atomic Energy Agency, has taken measures to manage the aftermath of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear accident in March 2011, including radiation monitoring, remediation, waste management, and decommissioning.

"The GOJ announced its decision on the Basic Policy on Handling of the Advanced Liquid Processing System (ALPS) Treated Water to dispose of the treated water by discharging it into the sea."

This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant and burning reactor in Okuma, Fukushima prefecture, Japan on March 14, 2011.

It added: "The United States is aware that the GOJ examined several options related to the management of the treated water currently being stored onsite at the Fukushima Daiichi site.

"In this unique and challenging situation, Japan has weighed the options and effects, has been transparent about its decision, and appears to have adopted an approach in accordance with globally accepted nuclear safety standards.

"We look forward to the GOJ’s continued coordination and communication as it monitors the effectiveness of this approach."

In 2011, reactor buildings at the nuclear plant were damaged by hydrogen explosions following an earthquake and tsunami.

Cooling systems to the reactors were compromised, three of which melted down - calling for more than a million tonnes of water to cool the melted reactors.