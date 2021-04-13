The last surviving pub in an Ayrshire village, which has welcomed customers for more than 250 years, has been rescued by a group of locals.

The Kings Arms in Ballantrae had been up for sale for a number of years.

Thanks to the efforts of locals and a massive fund-raising campaign, the Kings Arms is now in community hands and a group of villagers are encouraging others to buy shares in the pub to ensure when it reopens it can do so on a firm financial basis.

The Ballantrae Trust took over ownership in September. With financial support from the Scottish Land Fund, Carrick Futures and Ballantrae Community Funds, the Trust raised enough money to purchase the building with some additional finance towards managing and developing it.

Due to the Trust not being able to run a pub they established the Ballantrae Community Pub Ltd, a separate Community Benefit Company, to run the Kings Arms and to launch a Community Share Offer.

Chair of the CBC, Ballantrae resident Daniel Cunningham, said: “We decided we could not let our last pub disappear.

“With the results of a very positive community consultation behind us, we were in the middle of discussions with potential funders when the pandemic struck.

“Despite that the Trust was able to purchase the pub and took ownership in September.

“This past year has really shown the importance of community spirit and of having a place where people can meet, share news, and generally look out for one another.”

Mr Cunningham continued stated that after discussions with the community and proffessionals about how the pub and hub should operate they already developed lots of ideas.

“People told us they want a friendly, welcoming place where villagers can meet with friends at any time of day and which contributes towards minimising social isolation.

“When we are able to open, our focus will be on quality food and drink for local people, visitors and passing trade.

“Redesigned public areas will host social gatherings, family celebrations and small events.

“Letting bedrooms will help to support the sustainability of the Kings Arms and training opportunities will provide the chance to gain basic qualifications and experience in catering and hospitality, to help prepare trainees to access work at other hotels and tourism-focused businesses in the area.

“A Visitor Information Point will signpost what visitors can do locally.”

Mr Cunningham added that some locals have already shown an interest in investing in the pub.

“If we are to achieve everything we want to achieve, then certainly additional investment will be necessary. That is why, supported by Community Shares Scotland, we are launching a Community Share Offer with a target of £130,000.”

“There is no doubt COVID-19 will have an impact upon our ability to operate as we would like in the short to medium term. But we were heartened to learn that since 2009, almost 120,000 people have invested over £100m to support 350 community businesses throughout the UK.”

“We’ll shortly be advertising for a professional manager to run the operation for us and because we have a manager’s apartment on site we are hoping to attract a management couple,” he added.

While the King’s Arms has not been able to re-open, a small socially distanced group of volunteers did some decorating and upgrading but this was paused due to the tighter Covid-19 related restrictions.

Despite this, they’ve not been idle, they’ve established a Visitor Information Point in the foyer, rewritten their business plan in the light of the pandemic, and made preparations for the Community Share Offer.

Anyone over the age of 16 can purchase shares which cost £1 with a minimum purchase of £25 and a maximum of £13,000. The Community Share Offer Prospectus explains what’s involved. More information can be found at www.kingsarmsballantrae.co.uk or by emailing info@kingsarmsballantrae.co.uk.