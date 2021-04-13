Outlander star Sam Heughan has confirmed he backs Scottish independence, and said working on the hit show made him appreciate Scotland like he hadn't before.

The 40-year-old, who grew up in Dumfries and Galloway, started working on the show in 2013 after years of working in London and America.

He previously considered himself to be British and felt Scotland was "twee", he revealed on the Cultural Coven podcast.

However, he now understands it to be "resource rich", he said - with its own language, culture and history.

Heughan said: “Growing up when we did, Scotland was stuck in a shortbread tin kind of world.

"It did feel kind of twee.

"Certainly going to London and America...I never felt Scottish till I went to other places and people start seeing you as Scottish.

"But I tried to do what I think all actors try to do and immerse myself in another country and try to fit in.

“But then coming back to work on Outlander I just realised what an incredible country it is and how much I love it."

On the subject of independence, the actor said he rejected the idea it was about being "anti-British".

He explained: “On the whole thing about independence and stuff, it’s not about being anti-British at all.

"I’m very proud to be British, but I’m also extremely proud to be Scottish.

"It’s such a great wee country and has a great opportunity.

"I’d love to see it work and to remain in Europe.

"It’s how we’re all going to survive...this world is going to survive if we work together."

The actor added: “My desire for independence is not anti-anything. I feel we’re a resource-rich country.

"It’s about having a bit of belief in ourselves again.

"I want a neighbour, not a ruler.”

Outlander follows the adventures of English nurse Claire Randall, who travels back in time from 1940s Scotland to the 18th century, where she meets and falls in love with Highlander Jamie Fraser, played by Heughan.

The adaptation of Diana Gabaldon’s book series concluded its fourth series in January.

The first book was published in 1991 and it was adapted for television in 2014.

Fans of the series have since flocked from Europe and North America to visit locations featured in the show.

He added: “There’s so much to explore and it’s just on our doorstep.

"I think it’s a great wee country and so interesting."