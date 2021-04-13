Coronavirus community testing unit will return to Cowie on April 15 for residents across Stirling.

Rapid Coronavirus testing will available from April 15-18 for people who do not currently have Coronavirus symptoms.

All residents who don’t have any of the three Covid symptoms, a new continuous cough, temperature, loss or change in sense of taste or smell, are encouraged to get tested.

This is part of a national programme to introduce walk-in testing for people that, although not displaying any symptoms, may wish to be tested.

Stirling Council Chief Executive, Carol Beattie, said: “This testing is part of a national programme which is being scheduled on a rotational basis in different parts of Stirling for all of our residents.

“The tests are available for people without Coronavirus symptoms, are completely voluntary and are there for anyone who may want one.

“We are hoping that residents will recognise the benefits of getting involved in these local testing efforts to help reduce the spread of the virus in their communities.”

There is no need to book and testing is available at Cowie Community Centre on Thursday April 15 to Saturday April 17 from 12-6pm and on Sunday April 8 from 9am-12pm.

Test results will be available in around 45 minutes and can be received at home rather than having to wait at the testing facility. Anyone with a positive test will be asked to undertake a confirmatory PCR test.

The national community testing initiative, which will be rotating between Stirling’s two dedicated locations of Cowie and Callander, where it was in place two weeks ago, aims to drive down local Covid-19 rates and transmission by identifying positive cases more quickly.

With restrictions being eased across Scotland, both vaccination and continued testing are ways people can help reduce the spread of the virus.

NHS Forth Valley’s Director of Public Health, Dr Graham Foster, said: “We are still seeing around 20-30 new cases of coronavirus in Forth Valley every day and many people with Covid-19 don’t experience any of the common symptoms.

“This testing facility will make it easier and quicker for people who don’t have any symptoms of Covid-19, to get tested to ensure they are not able to spread the virus to friends, family or colleagues without realising it.

“Anyone with symptoms of Covid-19 or who is living with someone who has symptoms, even very mild ones, should continue to book a test via NHS Inform and should not attend the Cowie testing centre as this is only for people who do not have any symptoms.”