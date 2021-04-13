A SEARCH is underway for drivers who fled the scene after mounting a pavement on Pollokshaws Road earlier today.
Police have now confirmed the incident is connected to armed presence at Aldi in Newton Mearns around 4pm this afternoon.
A car mounted the pavement on the busy South Side road before being traced to Greenlaw Way, over six miles away.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Police were called to Pollokshaws Road in Glasgow around 3pm on Tuesday, 13 April, following a report that a car had mounted the pavement before driving from the scene.
This car has been traced in Greenlaw Way and officers are carrying out searches in the area for the occupants. Enquiries into the full circumstances of the incident are ongoing and there is not believed to be any threat to the wider public."
