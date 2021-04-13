A man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of Jacqueline Grant.
The 46-year-old is set to appear at Glasgow Sherriff Court tomorrow and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.
The 54-year-old's body was found at her flat on Cumlodden Drive in Maryhill on Tuesday April 6 following a brutal attack.
Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Grainger, Police Scotland's Major Investigation Team, said: "I would like to thank the public for their assistance throughout our enquiry. Officers continue to support Jacqueline's family, who are still understandably devastated by her death."
