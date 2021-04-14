A man has died after fire broke out at a property in Inverness.
Emergency crews raced to Queensgate in the city centre in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
At around 5am police urged locals to avoid the area as they dealt with the 'ongoing incident'.
A 57-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, and a probe is now underway to establish the cause of the fire.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 2.50am on Wednesday, April, 14 officers were called to reports of a fire within a property on Queensgate, Inverness.
"Emergency services attended, and the body of a 57-year-old man was found within the property.
"He was pronounced dead at the scene.
"A joint investigation with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service to establish the cause of the fire is ongoing."
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.