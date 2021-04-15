By Ruth Campbell

AS we always knew would be the case, Brexit brought an end to UK citizens’ reciprocal right to live and work in any EU member state and ushered in a new immigration system.

One example of where the economic and societal impacts of this will intersect is au pairing. According to the British Au Pair Agents Association (BAPAA), 44,000 young people come to the UK every year as au pairs, hundreds of whom work in Scotland. Many young Brits flow the opposite way. Unfortunately, this is now under threat, reducing childcare options and offering fewer opportunities for cultural cross-fertilisation.

Au pairing is a mutually beneficial arrangement. From the perspective of the au pair, it’s an opportunity to spend time abroad and improve their language skills, with the additional benefit of free accommodation, a modest income and an automatic support network – all provided by the host family.

For host families, often single-parent households or one where both parents work, it offers the option of affordable childcare and domestic support.

Au pairs particularly suit parents with irregular working patterns, such as healthcare workers. During the pandemic, au pairs that my agency placed across Scotland stayed here throughout lockdown to support their host families.

In some cases, this allowed frontline NHS workers to focus on the emergency at hand, safe in the knowledge their children were being looked after while they cared for those with Covid-19. What are the options open to these parents without au pairs? Not everyone has family able to help and most nurseries are only open during the day.

Without accessible and affordable childcare options, one parent – too often the mother – cannot return to work.

For this reason, the UK Government’s refusal to exempt au pairs from the salary requirements under the immigration system is concerning.

Responding to concerns raised by the British Au Pair Agencies Association, the Home Office suggested that the childminding duties of foreign au pairs should be undertaken by those seeking new employment as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

While I sympathise greatly with those who find themselves out of work due to the virus, I question how many Britons wish to work in exchange for bed and board with a host family and £80-90 per week "pocket money" – the usual arrangement for European au pairs, who are generally seeking experience and learning more than any significant financial benefit.

The Home Office also pointed to the Youth Mobility Scheme as a possible route for au pairs, but this is only open to citizens of a small number of select countries and the requirements are such that few au pairs would be eligible.

Hiring an au pair is not right for everyone. But for some, an au pair is the best and most cost-effective childcare option. Au pairs aren’t a burden on the state – quite the opposite, as they allow tax-paying workers to continue in employment – and there isn’t a queue of Britons waiting to fill these roles. We already have a problem with access to childcare in this country. The UK government’s position risks aggravating it further.

Ruth Campbell is director of Au Pair Ecosse