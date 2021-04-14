Almost half of people in Scotland are likely to test positive for coronavirus antibodies, new research suggests.

The most recent data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) has found that tests on an estimated 46% of people would come back positive.

The presence of antibodies would either come through a previous infection, or from a vaccination.

The ONS estimate for Scotland is the lowest in the UK, with 54.9% of people in private households in England likely to have antibodies, compared to 49.1% in Wales and 54.5% in Northern Ireland.

The ONS said antibody positivity has levelled off in England, Wales and Scotland.

The report said: "It takes between two and three weeks after infection or vaccination for the body to make enough antibodies to fight the infection. Antibodies remain in the blood at low levels, although these levels can decline over time to the point that tests can no longer detect them.

"Having antibodies can help to prevent individuals from getting the same infection again."

The report added: "We measure the presence of antibodies to understand who has had COVID-19 in the past and the impact of vaccinations.

"Once infected or vaccinated, the length of time antibodies remain at detectable levels in the blood is not fully known.

"It is also not yet known how having detectable antibodies, now or at some time in the past, affects the chance of getting COVID-19 again, since other parts of the immune system (T cell response) will offer protection."