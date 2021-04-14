Scotland’s coronavirus death toll has officially passed the 10,000 mark, while there has been a slight fall in the weekly fatality figures.

National Records of Scotland (NRS) data shows 34 deaths relating to Covid-19 were registered between April 5 and 11, down four on the previous week.

It brings the total number of fatalities up to Sunday to 10,031.

Last week NRS reported the death toll was 9,997 up until Sunday 4 April. Howebver, by the time its figures were published a further six deaths had been recorded.

This week marks the first time its records have officially recorded those deaths, along with others during the subsequent time.

Of the deaths recorded this week, 26 happened in hospital, five in care homes and three at home or in a non-institutional setting.

The statistics are published weekly and cover all deaths registered in Scotland where Covid-19 is mentioned on the death certificate.

They differ from the lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths announced daily by the Scottish Government because the NRS figures include suspected or probable cases of Covid-19.

The NRS also warned care should be taken when interpreting the number of deaths in the past two weeks, as there may have been a delay in registering some fatalities due to the recent public holidays and the closure of registration offices for Easter.

Last week, the figure sat at 9,997 – however six deaths were also recorded in the daily figures from Public Health Scotland.

The latest figures were published days before travel restrictions are eased in Scotland and more people are able to meet up outdoors.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Tuesday that people will be allowed to leave their local authority area for the purposes of socialising, recreation or exercise from Friday, though travel between the mainland and some islands will not be permitted.

Rules on gatherings will also be relaxed, with six adults from up to six households able to meet outside.

Ms Sturgeon said a reduction in prevalence of the virus meant the easing of lockdown could be accelerated to support mental health and wellbeing.