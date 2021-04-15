An app has been launched with hopes to help reduce drug deaths in the north of Scotland and make people 'overdose aware'.

People who experienced drug-related issues and NHS Highland experts have contributed to The Highland Overdose Prevention and Engagement (HOPE) app.

HOPE contains instructions on what to do in an emergency overdose situation for different types of drugs.

Harm reduction information and details on how to contact a range of support services are also available on the app.

Eve MacLeod, NHS Highland’s Health Improvement Specialist, said: “The HOPE app is a source of information for people with drug and or alcohol problems, as well as their families or friends, which helps prevent overdose and encourages engagement with services that can help.

“We are extremely grateful to everyone who contributed to the development of the HOPE app.”

Scotland has a high-risk pattern of drug use, high numbers of vulnerable people, and underlying problems such as poverty and inequality. Stigma can be a barrier for drug users to access services.

Deborah Stewart, Highland Alcohol and Drugs Partnership (HADP) co-ordinator, said: “The HOPE app will complement and strengthen local action to improve the health and wellbeing outcomes for people who use drugs and help to reduce the risk of harm and death.

“The HADP urges all our partners and members of the public to use the app and become overdose aware. We all have a role to play in reducing drug deaths.”

The HOPE app, designed by Scottish multi award-winning developer Faff Digital, is free to download and is available from Android and Apple.

Scotland faces a public health emergency in relation to increasing numbers of drug-related deaths. Tragically in 2019, 1264 people died in Scotland as a result of drugs.