What’s the story?
Leonardo.
DiCaprio? Cecchi?
Neither. Leonardo da Vinci. The 15th-century Italian painter, sculptor, architect, anatomist, theorist, inventor, engineer, botanist and scientist. A great polymath. The quintessential Renaissance man.
Tell me more.
Poldark star Aidan Turner plays the eponymous lead in Leonardo, a new eight-part drama series on Amazon Prime Video.
Does he take his shirt off?
Calm down. This isn’t a night out at the Chippendales. We are talking about art.
Only art?
Well, no. The drama delves into many lesser-known facets of da Vinci’s story and personal struggles, covering around two decades of his life when he was a younger man. It addresses his sexuality, an area that has long been the subject of speculation. There is also a murder mystery woven into the series plot.
What does Turner say about the role?
“Leonardo da Vinci was a man who created an incredible body of work across so many disciplines. As an actor, to explore the inner workings of this great artist was a very exciting and humbling experience.”
READ MORE: How the Italian Chapel and Orkney's wartime past inspired a new novel
Did he say incredible body?
Yes. As in body of work. Do wash your dirty mind out.
When can I watch?
Leonardo is streaming on Amazon Prime Video now.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.