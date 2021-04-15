NICOLA Sturgeon said a second independence referendum should be held in the next parliamentary term as she launched the SNP's manifesto ahead of the Holyrood election.

The First Minister said she did not propose holding another vote "while we are still grappling with the Covid crisis".

But she argued it should take place when the crisis has passed, and insisted there will be no "democratic, electoral or moral justification" for Boris Johnson to block a referendum there is a pro-independence majority in the Scottish Parliament.

The SNP manifesto says the party's intention is for the referendum "to be within the first half of the five-year [parliamentary] term".

Ms Sturgeon said: "I do not propose holding an independence referendum while we are still grappling with the Covid crisis.

"That would be a dereliction of my duty as First Minister to dedicate all of my energies to leading us through the crisis.

"But it would also be a dereliction of my duty as First Minister - my duty to this and future generations - to let Westminster take Scotland so far in the wrong direction that we no longer have the option to change course.

"So it is my judgment that the people of Scotland should decide Scotland’s future through an independence referendum in the next term of Parliament.

"It should take place only when the crisis has passed, but in time then to equip our Parliament with the full powers it needs to drive our long term recovery.

"And after this election, if there is a simple, democratic majority in the Scottish Parliament for an independence referendum, there will be no democratic, electoral or moral justification whatsoever for Boris Johnson or anyone else to block the right of people in Scotland to decide their own future.

"I believe passionately that with the powers of independence we can do so much more for Scotland.

"I look around Europe and I see independent countries, of similar size to us, that are among the wealthiest, fairest and happiest in the world.

"If Denmark and Norway and Ireland can do it, then with all our resources and talent, why not Scotland?

"But whether or not Scotland becomes independent won’t be decided by me or by the SNP or even by the Scottish Parliament.

"It will happen only when a majority of people who live here in Scotland are persuaded to vote for it.

"Scotland’s future will always be Scotland’s choice.

"At this election, we can take a step towards that better future that we all know is possible."

The SNP manifesto states: "We are seeking the permission of the Scottish people in this election for an independence referendum to take place after the crisis.

"This would be within the next parliamentary term on a specific date to be determined by our democratically elected parliament.

"If the Covid crisis has passed, the SNP intention is for the referendum to be within the first half of the five-year term – once the crisis is over but in time to equip our parliament with the full powers it needs to drive our long term recovery from Covid and build a better, fairer nation."