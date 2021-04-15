The UK release date for the much-anticipated travel docuseries Men in Kilts, featuring Outlander stars Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish, has been announced.

RadioTimes revealed Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham will premiere on Amazon Prime Video’s premium service StarzPlay on Sunday, May 9.

The pair will take viewers on a journey to discover their home country, Scotland, exploring its breath-taking landscapes, rich history and culture - in kilts.

They will also - quite literally - dive into traditional food and drink, including body surfing in the Islay distillery’s barley drying room in the first episode.

According to the official synopsis, the series offers “the duo’s one-of-a-kind perspective on everything from Scottish clans and the Battle of Culloden to whisky tasting and folk dancing, with Sam and Graham’s witty banter and hijinks leading the way.”

The two actors will be seen “hanging off the edge of a cliff, wrangling a flock of wild sheep or discovering the true legacy of their Outlander characters.”

Real-life friends Heughan and McTavish, who play Jamie Fraser and Dougal MacKenzie on Starz series Outlander, were involved in the creation of the show.

The idea for Men In Kilts began with a podcast but quickly turned into a TV series after the pair rented a campervan and shot a pilot that win over Starz producers.

The half-hour episodes were filmed in between Scotland’s lockdowns last year, but the show still promises “an epic adventure, exploring their heritage and meeting an incredible collection of people who truly showcase what it means to be Scottish.”

The show premiered in the US on Valentine’s Day and it is expected it will contribute to a second wave of tourism in Scotland, after last year’s boom in visitors due to the ‘Outlander effect’.