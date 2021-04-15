India has reported more than 200,000 new coronavirus cases in one day, skyrocketing past 14 million overall as an intensifying outbreak puts a weight on its fragile health care system.
In the capital, New Delhi, more than a dozen hotels and wedding banquet halls were ordered to be converted into Covid-19 centres attached to hospitals.
"The surge is alarming," said S.K. Sarin, a government health expert in New Delhi.
The bustle of India's biggest city and financial capital, Mumbai, ebbed under lockdown-like curbs to curb the spread of the virus.
The action imposed by worst-hit Maharashtra state on Wednesday night closed most industries, businesses and public places and limits the movement of people for 15 days, but did not stop train and air services.
In recent days, migrant workers hauling backpacks have swarmed overcrowded trains leaving Mumbai, an exodus among panic-stricken day laborers.
In addition to the 200,739 new cases of infection, the Health Ministry also reported 1,038 fatalities from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, taking deaths to 173,123 since the pandemic started last year.
India's total cases are second behind the United States and its deaths are fourth behind the US, Brazil and Mexico. The actual numbers may be much higher with limited testing among India's nearly 1.4 billion people.
Shahid Jamil, a virologist, said the recent local and state elections with massive political rallies and a major Hindu festival with hundreds of thousands of devotees bathing in the Ganges river in the northern city of Haridwar were super-spreader events.
India is ramping up its vaccination drive, with the Health Ministry saying the total vaccinations crossed 114 million and more than three million doses administered on Wednesday.
