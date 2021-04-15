THIS was the moment Glasgow pet treat business boss Dom Hogan was asked to do her sums on tonight's episode of Dragon's Den.

Opie's Emporium, based in Hillington Business Park, made a pitch on the BBC show and is the second Scottish firm to appear on the new series.

Last Thursday craft lager brand Genius made an appearance in the den asking or a £120,000 investment, but sadly came away emptied handed.

Viewers will have to wait until tonight to find out if the natural pet food business were had more luck trying to get cash out of the panel of entrepreneurs - Dragons Peter Jones, Deborah Meaden, Tej Lalvani, Sara Davies and Touker Suleyman.

Read more: Scots Spitfire veteran with royal connections celebrates milestone 100th birthday

In a post on their Facebook page, Opie's Emporium said: "Well...the cats out the bag....or should that be the Dragon’s out of the Den!

"The eagle eyed amongst you have spotted Opie or myself on the previews of the new series of Dragon’s Den which started on BBC1 a couple of week ago!

"We are super excited to let you know that we are on this week's episode.

"We were invited to apply as we manufacture our own range of natural treats and grooming products for those that didn’t know.

"So tune in at 8pm this Thursday 15th April to find out if we managed to slay a Dragon or not!"

Ms Hogan started the business in 2018 and manufactures 100% natural, air dried treats, using British ingredients.

Their products are aimed at raw or natural fed dogs but are suitable for any diet.

It had started out as a cottage industry for Ms Hogan who couldn't find natural treats on the market for her dogs, including the firm's namesake French bulldog Opie, and began making them herself.

After a devastating fire in 2019 when she lost everything, she decided it was time to "go big or go home" and decided to open up premises in the south side in 2020.

"I got the keys the unit on Friday, March 13, last year just days before lockdown," added Ms Hogan. "However, it worked out well for me as people were spending more time at home with their dogs and have become very conscious about what they feed them and as we were classed as an essential retailer we got to remain open. Now we are really looking to expand the business."