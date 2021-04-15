The worldwide legions of Outlander fans won’t have to suffer through ‘droughtlander’ much longer, as the next book's release date and front cover have finally been revealed.

Readers will get a long-awaited further installment in the story of Jamie, Claire, and the rest of the Fraser clan, when Go Tell The Bees That I Am Gone releases on November 23 2021.

Taking to Twitter, author Diana Gabaldon told fans the wait was finally over, adding that further books including a number ten as well as a prequel about Jamie's parents.

It is the ninth novel in the multimillion-copy bestselling series set in part in the Scottish Highlands, and the basis for the BAFTA-winning TV series starring Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan.

READ MORE: Sam Heughan on Scottish independence and how Outlander made him appreciate Scotland

Torn apart by the Jacobite Rising in 1743, it took Jamie Fraser and Claire Randall twenty years to find each other again.

Now, in Go Tell The Bees That I Am Gone, with their family finally reunited, Jamie and Claire have more at stake than ever before as the looming American Revolution threatens to destroy everything they have fought to protect.

Blurb

It is 1779 and Claire and Jamie are at last reunited with their daughter, Brianna, her husband, Roger, and their children on Fraser’s Ridge. Having the family together is a dream the Frasers had thought impossible.

Yet even in the North Carolina backcountry, the effects of war are being felt. Tensions in the Colonies are great and local feelings run hot enough to boil Hell’s tea-kettle. Jamie knows loyalties among his tenants are split and it won’t be long until the war is on his doorstep.

Brianna and Roger have their own worry: that the dangers that provoked their escape from the twentieth century might catch up to them. Sometimes they question whether risking the perils of the 1700s —among them disease, starvation, and an impending war—was indeed the safer choice for their family.

Not so far away, young William Ransom is still coming to terms with the discovery of his true father’s identity—and thus his own—and Lord John Grey has reconciliations to make, and dangers to meet . . . on his son’s behalf, and his own.

Meanwhile, the Revolutionary War creeps ever closer to Fraser’s Ridge. And with the family finally together, Jamie and Claire have more at stake than ever before.

The Outlander series is published in 26 countries in 23 languages.

Since the publication of the first book in the series, Outlander, was published in 1991, there have been over 50 million copies of Gabaldon’s novels sold worldwide across all formats.

You can preorder a copy of the newest installment, here.