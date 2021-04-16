SHE went through the devastating loss of her beloved father to cancer during lockdown and at the same time found out her mum had been diagnosed with secondary breast cancer.

At the age of 20, university student Gaby Williamson should have been enjoying her carefree days with friends but instead she and her family were trying to cope with the death of their father during a global pandemic.

An unprecedented time which brought its difficulties in many ways, also saw people left to grieve in a different way, but Ms Williamson found a way which helped her to cope and hopes she might now be in a position to guide others through her Lets Blether campaign.

“It was about a month before my father Kevin died that I started writing a blog. It was during the first lockdown and I thought there might be a lot of young people out there struggling perhaps with anxiety or young carers and I found that writing down how I was feeling was helping,” said the Glasgow Caledonian student.

“People were grieving, not just from covid related deaths, but still many other illnesses and I found that what I was going though as a young person was different to how it might affect someone older. I wanted to be able to reach out to other people and for them to be able to talk. We had lost our dad and then we were hit with mum’s cancer returning. We were distraught.”

Ms Williamson, from Ayr, had a positive response from her Lets Blether blog with young people in similar situations to her or experiencing similar feelings getting in touch.

“I initially set up a What’s App group and then asked if there would be interest in a virtual support group,” she added.

“We started the virtual groups as we were heading into the latest lockdown and we have people from up and down the UK who take part. Some people just like to listen or others might share how they are feeling and I don’t think you can underestimate how important it is to talk.”

Their father Kevin, 49, was diagnosed with esophageal cancer in 2018 and they had 18 months together which Ms Williamson says they are eternally grateful for. Their mum is now undergoing further cancer treatment.

His funeral was held last June during a time of restrictions, but the family, including Kevin’s widow Victoria, 51, were comforted by the dozens of people who came out to line the streets near their home for his final journey.

“People cope with grief differently. I know in our household it is different for me and my younger brother Findlay, who is 18, and then it is altogether different for my nine-year-old sister Poppy,” she added.

“Helping young people with their emotions is something I would like to focus on. It is important to end the stigma around grief and for people to be able to talk about it.

“My Lets Blether page has really grown over the last few months and I receive so many messages from young people relating to the topics that I discuss, that are seen as taboo subjects for our generation. I want to make a difference and I am on a mission to normalise talking about these ‘taboo’ subjects.”

And this week Ms Williamson was able to share her own experience and set out how she would like to help young people cope with grief at a Scottish Government focus group.

After writing to First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, who commended her on her blog, she was invited to speak at a meeting looking at the community mental health and wellbeing support services framework this week.

From January 2020, all local authority areas in Scotland were to be involved in implementing new community based services to support children and young people’s mental health. The framework is a set of guiding principles that will be used by the Scottish Government, Local Authorities and their partners as they design, plan and implement supports and services to address mental health needs in children and young people.

She added: “It was a great opportunity to be able to talk about how grief has affected me but also highlight what could be done. I am keen to look at how we help primary school children and I will hopefully have the chance to explain my Lets Blether box idea.

“It would involve having a resource which would help younger children with grief and I would like to see boxes with journals, art books to express emotions and guidance on where to go for help appropriate to them in local schools and then perhaps beyond.”

Ms Williamson also wrote to the Queen who responded saying she was touched that she'd reached out to tell her story. "She sent her condolences and congratulated me on my page. It was just so overwhelming to hear from her majesty," she added.