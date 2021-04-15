A Scottish university will set up a centre for the prevention of stalking this month to help reduce "abusive" and "harmful" behaviour.

The University of the West of Scotland has unveiled plans for an Action Against Stalking centre, run in partnership with the namesake charity.

The project will involve research into the issue, as well as studying coercion and control on children and young people, the motivations of perpetrators, and cyber-stalking.

It will be unveiled at the first-ever international conference on the problem. The three-day event will take place online from April 20, during National Stalking Awareness Week.

The Dynamics Between the Stalker and the Victim summit will bring together global experts from police bodies, universities and charities.

Ross Deuchar, professor of criminology and criminal justice at the university, will be interim director of the centre.

He said: “I’m delighted to be involved in the launch of the new centre for Action Against Stalking – an international centre against abusive and harmful behaviour.

“I am pleased that we are able to launch the centre as part of the first-ever international stalking conference, which brings together world-leading stalking experts for a ground-breaking three-day event.”

Ann Moulds, founder of AAS, said stalking can “happen to anyone, any age, anywhere”.

She added: “Having held two UK conferences on stalking, AAS is delighted to join forces with the University of the West of Scotland in this first-ever international conference and summit on stalking.

“We welcome our international cast of speakers and delegates. This is evidence of the interest and commitment across the globe to take a stand against stalking.”