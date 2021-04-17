2021 is the year to explore closer to home and thankfully we have an epic home to explore. After repeated lockdowns and a year like no other, many of us can’t wait for a change of scenery.
With limited chances for overseas travel, now is the time to appreciate what’s on our doorstep.
Getting outside and exploring the outdoors has provided a welcome sense of freedom during the pandemic.
As restrictions begin to ease, it’s time to start planning your next adventure and there’s no surprise to see that Edinburgh is top of people’s lists. A magnificent landscape, steeped in history, culture and green spaces, you will always find something new.
Ordnance Survey’s Walk Edinburgh urban map offers you the chance to discover the city’s dramatic views and thrilling past – and is designed for staycation day-trippers and natives alike.
A wonderful hand-illustrated map, incorporating expert guides and tailored routes, gives walkers a unique glimpse of Edinburgh. Uncover hidden gems and quiet corners as the city’s most atmospheric alleys, colourful historical characters and outstanding views are revealed.
With three featured walks on one side, discover the rich history of Edinburgh Castle and the Royal Mile, hike lesser trodden paths up Arthur’s Seat and explore Holyrood Park and Calton Hill without having to climb any steps.
On the other side, meander along 12km of the Water of Leith, taking in the Royal Botanic Garden and picturesque villages all the way to the sea.
Each map includes key points of interest, a suggested route, notes on the history and much more – with so much detail, Walk Edinburgh is the perfect companion for any staycation adventure.
Buy Ordnance Surveys Walk Edinburgh from all good bookshops when available, and online from the OS shop at os.uk/adventure
