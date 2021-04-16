One new essential item that we have all had to get used to over the past 12 months is the face covering.

Disposable coverings are often made from layers of plastic that can’t be recycled.

If all Scots used reusable face coverings for a year, we could save 10,500 tonnes of unrecyclable plastic waste. And we often find them dumped on our streets, parks, and fields.

Zero Waste Scotland, together with Keep Scotland Beautiful and the Marine Conservation Society, wants Scots to bin their disposable face coverings safely, or even better, choose a reusable option to protect our beautiful landscape, wildlife and marine life.

Shop-bought and homemade reusable face coverings, as well as other items such as snoods and buffs, can all be used to slow the spread of the virus. These should be at least two, preferably three, layers thick and fit snugly. The campaign showcases how to your own reusable face covering at home.

Iain Gulland, Chief Executive, Zero Waste Scotland, said: “We have seen a huge rise in face covering litter in recent months, and this litter can last for decades in the environment and puts many wildlife species at risk of injury, or worse. And it is a criminal offence that can result in a fixed penalty of up to £80.

“If we can opt for reusable face coverings instead and avoid using disposable face coverings, it will mean less litter, fewer problems for local authorities and will help protect the environment.”

In Scotland it is mandatory to wear face coverings in certain indoor public places, shops, on public transport, and bus and train stations.

Many used disposable face coverings have been found contaminating recycling centres – but they are not recyclable. It costs money to fix and potentially results in recyclable material ending up in landfill. With travel restrictions within Scotland now due to ease, Zero Waste Scotland is reminding people to consider reusable face covering options and dispose of single-use coverings responsibly.

Choosing reusable face coverings makes sense for your pocket too: you could save around £180 per year by switching from disposables.

Reusable face coverings should be washed on the highest setting suitable for the fabric, preferably 60 degrees centigrade, after every use.

You can find out more about ways to help reduce your waste by visiting the How To Waste Less section of our site.