A car was deliberately driven at a 10-year-old boy and a teenager in a targeted murder bid, police have said.
The pair were in Burnett Road in Barlanark, Glasgow, when the attack happened at 8.30pm on Wednesday.
The child and the 19-year-old man were not injured but have been left “badly shaken”, according to Police Scotland.
Officers are treating the incident as attempted murder.
Police have been checking CCTV footage and have carried out door-to-door inquiries.
Police are carrying out enquiries (stock pic)
Detective Constable Sarah Steven said: “The motive for this crime is not known, however we believe that the attack was targeted.
“I am appealing to the local community in trying to identify the suspect. I’m sure there is information out there which would assist our investigation and I would urge people to pass it on.
“I would also ask motorists with dashcams to check their footage, it’s possible they have images which could assist inquiries.”
