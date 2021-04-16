THE Scottish Liberal Democrats have pledged to put recovery first rather than another independence referendum.

The party set out a series of policies as it launched its manifesto ahead of the Holyrood election on May 6.

It promised a focus on mental health involving more counsellors and specialists as well as a mental health first aider in every workplace.

And it pledged to address the poverty-related attainment gap, with more in-class support for children who need it alongside more teachers on permanent contracts, as well as extending free early learning and childcare to include two-year-olds.

Its manifesto advocates "play based education" until age seven to give children "a flying start, based on the Nordic model".

The party said it will combine the need for economic recovery with action on climate change, pointing to commitments on renewable energy and warm homes.

It said it will convert one million homes to low cost, low carbon heating in the next ten years and give grants to help people train for new careers.

The Lib Dems said they are optimistic they can win new seats from the SNP in the Highlands and on every regional list.

The party wants to reform the UK for a "federal future".

It also proposes a series of reforms to the Scottish Parliament, including changing the voting system and calling for a new "Contempt of Parliament" rule, so a minority government "can’t rule as though it had a majority, and that parliament - not ministers - has the final say".

Scottish Lib Dem leader Willie Rennie said: "Liberal Democrats will put recovery first, not independence.

"That means an NHS recovery plan. It means a greater priority for mental health with extra counsellors, mental health first aiders and specialists for easy access near to you.

"Bounce-back support for pupils, employing more permanent teachers to cut class sizes, and extend free nursery education to all two-year olds.

"Creating more jobs and taking action on the climate with 1 million low cost, low carbon homes, a young people’s job guarantee and £5,000 training grants. That’s what you get when you put recovery first.

"After the year we have endured we must bring the country together to recover from this dreadful pandemic.

"This is not the moment to go back to the divisions of the past with another independence referendum that will divide because the recovery will require the skills and talents of everyone.

"Just imagine what we can do. This manifesto is packed with over fifty top line commitments.

"To cut mental health waits. Faster treatment in the NHS. Giving pupils the education they deserve to achieve their best. Creating well paid jobs with a skilled workforce. Taking bold action to tackle climate change.

"This is a liberal offer. At our heart we want every individual to achieve their potential. Liberal Democrats will put recovery first."